Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Leggings
Lululemon
Align High-rise Pant With Pockets 25″
$128.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Lululemon
Need a few alternatives?
Lululemon
Wunder Train High-rise Tight 25"
BUY
£88.00
Lululemon
Nike
Zenvy Women's High-waisted Flared Leggings
BUY
$110.00
Nike
Sweaty Betty
Power Pro 7/8 Workout Leggings
BUY
$138.00
Sweaty Betty
House ID
Seamless Legging
BUY
$86.40
$108.00
House ID
More from Lululemon
Lululemon
Scuba Oversized Half-zip Hoodie
BUY
$118.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Boxy Cotton-blend Knit Wrap
BUY
$148.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Woven Visor
BUY
$48.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Align™ High-rise Mini-flare Pant Regular
BUY
$118.00
Lululemon
More from Leggings
Lululemon
Wunder Train High-rise Tight 25"
BUY
£88.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Align™ High-rise Pant With Pockets 25"
BUY
£98.00
Lululemon
Skims
Cotton Rib Legging
BUY
$56.00
Skims
Nike
Zenvy Women's High-waisted Flared Leggings
BUY
$110.00
Nike
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted