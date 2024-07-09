Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Activewear
Lululemon
Align High-rise Pant 25″
$98.00
$69.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Lululemon
Need a few alternatives?
Aritzia
Golden Movetech™ Legacy Hi-rise 2.5" Short
BUY
$46.40
$58.00
Aritzia
Aritzia
Golden Life New Cheeky Hi-rise 5" Short
BUY
$38.00
$48.00
Aritzia
Nimble Activewear
Sweat To Splash Boy Short
BUY
$59.00
$79.00
Nimble Activewear
Nimble Activewear
In Motion Split Leg Pant
BUY
$99.00
$139.00
Nimble Activewear
More from Lululemon
Lululemon
Align High-rise Pant 25"
BUY
$69.00
$98.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Swiftly Tech Short-sleeve Shirt 2.0 Hip Length
BUY
$68.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Everywhere Belt Bag 1l
BUY
$38.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Daily Multi-pocket Tote Bag 20l
BUY
$68.00
Lululemon
More from Activewear
Wondery Outdoors
Ephedra Trail Skort
BUY
$72.00
Wondery Outdoors
Lululemon
Swiftly Tech Short-sleeve Shirt 2.0 Hip Length
BUY
$68.00
Lululemon
Aritzia
Golden Movetech™ Legacy Hi-rise 2.5" Short
BUY
$46.40
$58.00
Aritzia
Aritzia
Golden Butter Volley Sports Bra
BUY
$44.00
$55.00
Aritzia
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted