Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
Alexandre Vauthier
Alexandre Vauthier
£1715.00
£428.00
Buy Now
Review It
At LUISAVIAROMA
Need a few alternatives?
Free People
Staycation Cashmere Pullover
BUY
$96.00
$128.00
Free People
Abercrombie & Fitch
Sleek Seamless Fabric Ruched Mockneck Top
BUY
$40.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch
Oversized Poplin Button-up Shirt
BUY
$60.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch
Satin Scoopneck Cami
BUY
$40.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
More from Alexandre Vauthier
Alexandre Vauthier
Strapless Draped Stretch-silk Satin Bustier Top
BUY
$258.00
$1292.00
The Outnet
Alexandre Vauthier
Lvr Edition Hologram Crystals Mini Dress
BUY
$6906.00
LUISAVIAROMA
More from Tops
Free People
Staycation Cashmere Pullover
BUY
$96.00
$128.00
Free People
Abercrombie & Fitch
Sleek Seamless Fabric Ruched Mockneck Top
BUY
$40.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch
Oversized Poplin Button-up Shirt
BUY
$60.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch
Satin Scoopneck Cami
BUY
$40.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted