Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Retrofete
Alexa Dress
$1155.76
Buy Now
Review It
At FWRD
More from Retrofete
Retrofete
Anahita Dress
BUY
$197.50
$395.00
Shopbop
Retrofete
Retrofete Heather Sequin-embellished Off-shoulder Minid
BUY
$910.00
Farfetch
Retrofete
Julie Velvet-trimmed Sequined Chiffon Mini Dress
BUY
$650.00
Net-A-Porter
Retrofete
Denisa Sequined Tulle Midi Dress
BUY
$267.50
$535.00
Net-A-Porter
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted