NORDEN

Aleta Long Puffer

C$445.00 C$335.00

Buy Now Review It

At NORDEN

Dependable and fun, Aleta is a durable, reliable source for winter protection in four different colours. A stowaway hood and streamline look make it a staple for handling fluctuating temps, and large mid-body zip pockets offer convenient storage options. Sustainable Materials Shell: 100% Polyester Pongee Lining: 100% Polyester / Taffeta Insulation: 100% Polyester / Shredded Polyfill Features Stowaway emergency hood Large Micro-Polar lined mid-body zip inner storage pockets Easy access pull tabs Additional double-access chamois-lined inner storage pockets Chamois-lined inner phone pocket Elastic binding cuffs Heavily taped inner wind-guard flap for added zipper protection and warmth Zone 2 temperature rating ( -20°C to -25°C)