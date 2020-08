Staud

Alessi Butterfly Paisley-print Crop Top

£120.00 £48.00

Buy Now Review It

At Matches Fashion

Stauds light green Alessi crop top stands out with its butterfly paisley print and 1990s-inspired bandeau silhouette. Its crafted from a non-stretch sequinned fabric, which gives it a subtle, light-catching lustre, and easily fastens with hook and eye closures at the back. Wear it with wide-leg trousers to capture a fresh, feminine mood.