Alder New York

Black Obsidian Gua Sha Tool

$30.00

Buy Now Review It

At Shopbop

Cannot be shipped outside the USA What It Is: An Alder New York massage tool, crafted from black obsidian, a natural stone formed from lava Good to Know: Vegan What It Does: Helps to relieve facial tension, and helps to reduce puffiness Skin Type: All skin types How to Use: Work lightly, from the center of the face in an outward motion. Clean with a damp cloth. Can be used with facial oil or moisturizer Imported, China Style #ALDNY30013