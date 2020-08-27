United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Bungalow Rose
Alcala Upholstered Dining Chair
$415.00$279.90
At Wayfair
This Solid Wood Dining Chair uses mixed materials and architectural accents for a stylish yet practical design. Featuring a finely sanded and sculpted teak wood frame that is handmade from sustainably harvested V-Legal certified grade teak. The seat is strapped with HDPE (High -Density Polyethylene) wicker that makes for comfortable seating without the need for a cushion. Durable and stylish, this chair will be the talk of your guests.