This Solid Wood Dining Chair uses mixed materials and architectural accents for a stylish yet practical design. Featuring a finely sanded and sculpted teak wood frame that is handmade from sustainably harvested V-Legal certified grade teak. The seat is strapped with HDPE (High -Density Polyethylene) wicker that makes for comfortable seating without the need for a cushion. Durable and stylish, this chair will be the talk of your guests.