Albie 80”

$1060.99 $1000.00

Removable Seat Cushions Removable Back Cushions Seat Depth: Standard (21"-28") Seat Height (inches): 20 Weight Capacity (lbs): 750 Seats 2 Seat Depth Standard (21"-28") Commercial Use No Overall Depth 36 '' Overall Height 33 '' Overall Width 80 '' Give your living space a fresh new centerpiece with this crisp square arm sofa. This elegant two over two design features tall, plush back cushions stuffed with fiber wrapped foam and seat cushions reinforced with sturdy sinuous springs. The frame is made from kiln-dried solid and engineered wood and rests on tall, finished tapered wood legs. Dainty, narrow arms frame the piece in clean lines, and gently slope upward to meet the back rail for a sleek, streamlined appearance we love. What's Included? Toss Pillow Features Precision-cut materials for strength and durability Solidly constructed with sturdy steel springs and kiln-dried wood Product Details Leg Material: Solid + Manufactured Wood Cushion Construction: Fiber Wrapped Foam Design: Standard Weight Capacity: 750 lb. Adult Assembly Required: Yes