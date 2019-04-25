Whistles

Alanza Spot Tiered Dress

Style notes Our obsession with spot prints isn't going anywhere. This dress comes in a silhouette that is perfect for special occasions. Crafted in a lightweight, decadently flocked and premium fabric, it and falls to a full tiered skirt that moves elegantly when you walk. A tie fastening that will flatter your shape and let the dress do all the talking by adding minimal jewellery and nude shoes. ·Fit and flare ·Tie fastening ·Length: 122cm Aurelie is 5'9"/177cm and wears a UK size 8 Details Size Guide Delivery & Returns Reviews