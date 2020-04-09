Kelly Clarkson Home

Alanna 19.5″ Chesterfield Chair

$519.99 $439.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

A traditional look with a touch of modern flair, this elegant armchair adds dramatic style and trendsetting appeal to your home. The Chesterfield-inspired design and turned wooden legs give this chair its classic foundation, while the understated velvet upholstery gives it a touch of contemporary style. It's defined by recessed, rolled arms and a tight back with button tufting for an inviting, textured look. Plus, this chair's tight seat is filled with sinuous springs for support while you relax with a glass of wine or a good book.