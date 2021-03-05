Naked Cashmere

Alani Cashmere Hoodie

$240.00 $67.48

At

About This Item Details The Alani hoodie gives a classic wardrobe staple a luxe update with a soft cashmere knit construction. Fit: this style fits true to size. 1X=14W-16W, 2X=18W-20W, 3X=22W-24W - Attached hood - Long sleeves - Pullover style - Kangaroo pocket - Cashmere knit construction - Approx. 24" length (size 1X) - Imported Fiber Content 100% cashmere Care Hand wash cold Additional Info Model's stats for sizing: - Height: 5'11" - Bust: 38" - Waist: 33" - Hips: 42" Model is wearing size 1X.