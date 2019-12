Nili Lotan

Alana Leopard-print Silk Shirt

Tap into the seasons animal-print trend with Nili Lotans brown Alana shirt, which was unveiled in the Pre-AW19 lookbook. Its made from lightweight silk georgette illustrated by a leopard pattern a key theme in the collection and shaped with a gathered high neckline to temper the loose fit. Tuck it into tailored trousers teamed with sandals for a smart dinner-date look.