EGO

Akili Faux Fur Foldover Boots In Cream

$96.00 $76.80

Buy Now Review It

At ASOS

Brand Our two favorite words: new shoes. Supplying the goods is Manchester-based footwear brand EGO, serving up runway-inspired designs loved by your fave fashion influencers since 2015. From chunky moto boots and glam heels to strappy sandals for when spring/summer hits, our EGO at ASOS edit has all the makings of a seriously mega shoedrobe (and then some). Shop accessories too – we’re talking bucket hats, bags, jewelry and cute socks to help finish off your ‘fit.