Apple

Airpods With Wireless Charging Case

£199.00

At Apple

More magical than ever. The new AirPods — complete with Wireless Charging Case — deliver the wireless headphone experience, reimagined. Just pull them out of the case and they’re ready to use with your iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad or Mac. After a simple one-tap setup, AirPods work like magic. They’re automatically on and always connected. AirPods can even sense when they’re in your ears and pause when you take them out. To adjust the volume, change the song, make a call or even get directions, simply say “Hey Siri” and make your request. You have the freedom to wear one or both AirPods, and you can play or skip forward with a double-tap when listening to music or podcasts. Charge your AirPods quickly and easily with the Wireless Charging Case. Just set the case down on a Qi-compatible charging mat and let it charge. The LED indicator on the front of the case lets you know that your AirPods are charging. And when you’re away from a charging mat, you can use the Lightning port to charge. AirPods deliver 5 hours of listening time1 and 3 hours of talk time on a single charge.2 And they’re made to keep up with you, thanks to a Wireless Charging Case that holds multiple charges for more than 24 hours of listening time.3 Need a quick charge? Just 15 minutes in the case gives you 3 hours of listening time4 or 2 hours of talk time.5 Powered by the all-new Apple H1 headphone chip, AirPods use optical sensors and motion accelerometers to detect when they’re in your ears. Whether you’re using both AirPods or just one, the H1 chip automatically routes the audio and engages the microphone. And when you’re on a call or talking to Siri, an additional speech-detecting accelerometer works with beamforming microphones to filter out external noise and focus on the sound of your voice.