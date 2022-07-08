Apple

Airpods Pro Wireless Earbuds

$249.00 $199.98

Buy Now Review It

Active Noise Cancellation blocks outside noise, so you can immerse yourself in music Transparency mode for hearing and interacting with the world around you Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking places sound all around you Adaptive EQ automatically tunes music to your ears Three sizes of soft, tapered silicone tips for a customizable fit Force sensor lets you easily control your entertainment, answer or end calls, and more Sweat and water resistant