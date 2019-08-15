Search
elago

Airpods Earhook [lavender]

$10.99
$10.99
Hook-shaped EarHooks hold your AirPods securely and prevents it from falling out. Great for running, jogging, cycling, gym and other fitness activities! Material: EarHooks are made from Thermoplastic polyurethane(TPU) to ensure that they keep their shape and are comfortable for extended periods. Easy Installation: Easy installation & hassle-free removal. Put the AirPods on the Earhooks and it loops over the ear (The Airpods are not chargeable with the earhooks on.) Colors: Available in 5 colors to suit your taste.
