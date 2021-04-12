Wander Beauty

Airplane Mode™ Round Trip

$45.00

Upgrade your skincare routine and put yourself in airplane mode with our mini skincare essentials kit. Airplane Mode™ Round Trip contains a complete routine that leaves skin clean, balanced and hydrated. These multitasking minis come in a clear travel case, complete with a Wander Beauty hair tie. Includes: - mini Drift Away™ Cleanser (15 mL) - mini Mist Connection Essence and Toner (32 mL) - mini Dive In™ Moisturizer (20 mL) - mini Staycation Hydrating Mask (20 mL) - two Baggage Claim Gold Eye Mask packettes - a clear travel case - a hair tie 9-in-1 Multitasking Skincare Kit Wash away makeup and impurities with Drift Away™ Cleanser which provides a soft lather with a double cleansed effect. Apply Mist Connection™ Essence and Toner to clean skin to balance and moisturize in a single step. Dive In™ Moisturizer provides deep hydration that lasts for 72 hours with pentavitin. It can be worn alone or under makeup. Staycation Hydrating Mask can be used as a soothing mask, daily moisturizer and overnight skin-quenching treatment. Use Baggage Claim Eye Masks day or night to prep skin before makeup and to brighten, hydrate and de-puff the under eye area. Store Baggage Claim in the fridge before using for an extra cooling effect. Place your beauty essentials in the clear bag that sits perfectly on your bathroom counter or in your carry on bag. Hair tie is made of satin-like material to prevent any snagging or dents in the hair. Suitable for all skin types. Not available for sale in Canada.