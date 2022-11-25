We The Free

Aiden Slim Flare Jeans

$128.00 $64.00

Buy Now Review It

At Free People

Style No. 69800001; Color Code: 040 So classic and forever flattering jeans from our We The Free collection. Fit: Mid-rise, slim flare silhouette with stretch denim Features: Retro-inspired seamed pockets, zip fly and button closure, slim through the thigh Why We <3 It: The perfect wear-everywhere pair, these timeless jeans will be a staple in your denim drawer from season to season.