Vir Jewels

Ags Certified Diamond Stud Earrings

$149.99 $103.99

Buy Now Review It

Jewelry Gift Box Included. Each product is tagged by AGS with a unique number that matches the certificate. Total Diamond Carat Weight Of The 2 Stones Is 0.33 CT . AGS Certificate Included. 14K White Gold - Screw Back Earrings . Minimum Clarity - SI2-I1 - Minimum Color - P-Q . Diamond Earrings Are Handcrafted in New York .