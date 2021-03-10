Mare Mare

Agosta Tiered Maxi Dress

$168.00

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

Style No. 4130657990021; Color Code: 054 We believe the more tiers in your dress, the more pep in your step! Pair this effortless silhouette with strappy sandals to enjoy a beachside stroll and warm, coastal breezes. Viscose, polyamide, linen; polyester, elastane lining Puffed sleeves Attached belt Side slant pockets Tiered maxi silhouette Pullover styling Hand wash Imported Dimensions Standard falls 49.5" from shoulder; hem hits at the ankle Petite falls 46" from shoulder; hem hits at the ankle Plus falls 52" from shoulder; hem hits at the ankle Model Notes Model is 5'10"