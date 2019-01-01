Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Cross-Body
Andersson Bell
Agnes Color Block Chain Bag
$325.00
Buy Now
Review It
At W Concept
Featured in 1 story
An A-Z List Of The Memorial Day Sales To Bookmark
by
Ray Lowe
Need a few alternatives?
Pierre Hardy
Alpha Clutch
$895.00
from
Pierre Hardy
BUY
Job & Boss
Bomaki Crossbody
$140.00
from
Job & Boss
BUY
Orla Kiely
Textured Leather Huckleberry Bag
$438.00
from
Orla Kiely
BUY
Zara
Metal Clasp Decorative Cross-body Bag
$59.90
from
Zara
BUY
More from Cross-Body
Madewell
Whipstitch Belt Bag
$78.00
$46.80
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Kate Spade New York
Universal Nylon Slim Commuter Bag
$168.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
Treasure & Bond
Mini Campbell Leather Crossbody Bag
$169.00
$84.49
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Madewell
Whipstitch Belt Bag
$78.00
$46.80
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Fashion
Paid Content
How To Dress For Fall When It Absolutely Still Feels Like Summer
var elem = new Array(); var mobilebuy = new Array(); var closebutton = new Array(); var init = false; var previous = 100; var mobile = false; var
by
Eliza Dumais
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted