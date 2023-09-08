Agent Nateur

Agent Nateur Holi Intimate Oil

Description How many of you step out of a luxurious bath or shower, apply body oil or lotion and pause wondering if it's safe to apply to your intimate area? Agent Nateur holi (sex) intimate oil solves this problem. We created Agent Nateur Agent Nateur holi (sex) intimate oil for other reasons as well. We all deserve pleasure whether with or without a partner. But postmenopausal women report concerns with dryness and as we age, progesterone, estrogen, testosterone, and DHEA, naturally decline. But hormones aren't the only reason behind vaginal dryness. Detergents, certain medications (antibiotics, for example), leaky gut, and stress can all contribute. The oil-based, quick absorbing formula (think organic coconut and sweet almond oil) is our solution to the chemical-filled lubricants on the market. But this is not just for your intimate area, use it all over to hydrate the body and leave behind a lingering scent of jasmine, coconut, rose and vanilla. Suitable for all skin types, Vegan, Non GMO, Gluten Free and Petrochemical Free. Final Sale Size: 30ml