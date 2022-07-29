Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
La Redoute
Agama Oak And Metal Entryway Bench
£375.00
Buy Now
Review It
At La Redoute
More from La Redoute
La Redoute
Afaw Berber-style Rug
BUY
£95.00
La Redoute
La Redoute
Leaf Print Grandad Pyjamas
BUY
£27.30
£42.00
La Redoute
La Redoute
Jimi Two-tier Oak/birch Coffee Table
BUY
£132.00
£220.00
La Redoute
La Redoute
Recycled Short Cardigan With Embroidered Flowers
BUY
£70.00
La Redoute
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted