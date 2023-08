Quay

After Hours

$65.00

Buy Now Review It

At Quay

All the fun happens AFTER HOURS. A timeless silhouette with a twist, these winged square frames are the perfect staple. Lens: Fade, gradient, and polarized lenses Frame: Square shape Arms: Standard arms Nose Bridge Fit: Built in universal nose pads Case and cloth included. Bridge Width: 23 MM Arm Length: 150 MM Frame Width: 150 MM Lens Height: 48 MM