Etsy

Affirmation Cards Deck ‘be You’

$35.74

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

Did you know that of the 50,000 thoughts we have every day, 80% of them are negative and reside in the subconscious? Positive affirmations can transform your thoughts so you can create the reality you want. Be You Affirmation Cards Set is your perfect motivational tool for creating greatness every day. Select from a set of 40 beautifully illustrated cards with inspiring affirmations: - Add one in your planner as a reminder - Pin some to your inspiration board - Write down examples of how you enact that affirmation in your life - Make a wall collage with selected affirmations, and change - them every week - Choose a unique one each day, and rewrite it 10 times in different colors or styles - Stick one your mirror, look yourself in the eye, and say it aloud until it feels genuine - Gift this set to that special person in your life to inspire and motivate their efforts Be You Affirmation Cards Set features 40 affirmations, printed on luxurious, 350 gsm ethically-harvested paper. Each card is 4 x 4 inches and nestled in a small complementary box.