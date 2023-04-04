I Know Collection

The Power of Manifestation: If you truly believe in the power of manifestation, the Dreamer’s Deck affirmation cards by I Know Collection are the right way to start nurturing self-confidence, positivity, and courage, leaving behind everything that keeps you from reaching your goals. Inspiring and Encouraging: Our mindfulness cards contain 40 unique affirmations meant to guide you in harnessing the power of your mind and confidence while reminding you that your dreams are possible and you should never stop pursuing them. Mindful Thinking: Through positive manifestation and encouragement words, our inspirational cards may help you reach a state of mindfulness to attract positive energy and manifest strength, courage, kindness, wealth, and success. Beautiful Aesthetics: Not only can help you find your inner balance and unleash your true potential but these daily affirmations cards will also delight your eyes with the abstract aesthetics and superior durability, meant to resist for years to come. Wonderful Gift: Order these affirmation cards for women and men as a thoughtful present and be sure to win their hearts! This exquisite deck of encouragement cards makes an excellent present for your close friends, family, or colleagues, allowing you to spread positivity and good energy among the ones you love and care for.