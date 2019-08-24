Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Cards & Stationery
Maria Rikteryte
Affirmation Card Set
$29.01
Buy Now
Review It
At Etsy
PRE-ORDER ONLY. START SHIPPING IN EARLY JUNE For M... (visit site URLs for full description)
Featured in 1 story
Can’t Think Of Your Own Mantra? Don't Stress
by
Sara Coughlin
Need a few alternatives?
Rifle Paper Co.
Assorted Nutcracker Set (set Of 8)
$18.00
from
Rifle Paper Co
BUY
Kate's Paperie
Happy & Delightful Boxed Holiday Cards (set Of 6)
$30.00
from
Kate's Paperie
BUY
paperfinger
New York Skyline Christmas Cards (set Of 6)
$22.00
from
paperfinger
BUY
Paper Source
White Dots On Red A2 Stationery (set Of 10)
$9.00
from
Paper Source
BUY
More from Cards & Stationery
Nicole Miller
Nicole Miller For Blue Sky 2020 Monthly Planner
$12.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Smythson
Textured Leather Diary
$125.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Gallery Leather
Large Monthly Planner
$26.00
from
Gallery Leather
BUY
Urban Outfitters
The Positive Planner
$30.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
More from Mind
Mental Health Awareness
Halsey On Why Noticing The Warning Signs Is The First Step In Add...
Halsey is known for speaking out about her issues with mental health, rooted in the trauma of sexual assault, her bipolar diagnosis, and suffering a
by
Courtney E. Smith
Mind
Ways To Chill Out On Labor Day Weekend
Put your hands on your shoulders at the base of your neck. Go ahead, do it. If you feel tension there, you’re not alone. Aside from being an issue of
by
Molly Longman
Paid Content
This Is What It Looks Like To Confront Your Trauma
Seeing a therapist in New York City has become so ordinary, it's akin to doing your laundry: It's just something that people do. That said, it's important
by
Us
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted