Flexispot

Aesthetic Sit Stand Workstation M6 30″

$229.99 $199.99

Buy Now Review It

At Flexispot

Minimal Aesthetic Design Imagined by top US designers,the workstation was created with versatility and convenience in mind; plus a sleek, modern aesthetic that fits into any workspace. Integrated Attachable Accessories Convenient cutouts to hold containers allow you to easily organize pens, pencils, and other desk essentials. Spacious Keyboard Tray Our spacious keyboard tray has a larger depth (11.2") to accommodate the workstation with more flexible setup options, such as a 17-inch laptop. Straight Up & Down Movement Our smart "X" structural design and a gas spring hovering system provide versatile stepless up-down adjustment. Placing the sit stand workstation on a 28" high desk will accommodate users up to 5'11" tall. Placing it on a 31" high desk will accommodate users up to 6'3" tall. Stepless Single Handle Adjustment Featuring a stepless single handle adjustment that allows you to sit or stand on demand. Enjoy NEW Height And Comfortable Viewing Angles Take productivity to new heights with comfortable viewing angles offered by this sit-stand workstation and quick-click monitor mount combo. The stand F2 fits 17'' to 30'' screens weighing up to 15.4 lbs and F5 fits 17” to 30” screens weighing up to 11 lbs.