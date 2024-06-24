Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Aesop
Aesop Resurrection Rinse-free Hand Mist
£11.00
Buy Now
Review It
At John Lewis
More from Aesop
Aesop
Geranium Leaf Duet
BUY
$179.00
The Iconic
Aesop
Geranium Leaf Body Cleanser
BUY
$63.00
Aesop
Aesop
Geranium Leaf Body Balm
BUY
$47.00
Aesop
Aesop
Lucent Facial Concentrate
BUY
£74.40
£93.00
Aesop
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted