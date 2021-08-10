Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Wellness
Sexual Wellness
Dame
Aer
$95.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Dame
A powerful arousal tool for fans of oral stimulation. Aer creates thrilling pulses of air and a soft seal around your clitoris, so you can go all the way, right away.
Need a few alternatives?
Sweetie
Bunny Ears Rechargeable Silicone Clitoral Vibrator
BUY
$12.00
$39.99
Lovehoney
We-Vibe
Touch Rechargeable Clitoral Vibrator
BUY
$69.99
$99.99
Lovehoney
We-Vibe
X Lovehoney Remote Control Clitoral And G-spot Vibrator
BUY
$119.99
Lovehoney
Womanizer
Premium Clitoral Stimulator
BUY
$157.94
$198.99
Ella Paradis
More from Dame
Dame
Aer
BUY
$95.00
Dame
Dame
Aer Suction Vibrator
BUY
$95.00
Dame
Dame
Kip
BUY
$75.00
Dame
Dame
Arousal Serum
BUY
$23.70
$30.00
Dame
More from Sexual Wellness
Sweetie
Bunny Ears Rechargeable Silicone Clitoral Vibrator
BUY
$12.00
$39.99
Lovehoney
We-Vibe
Touch Rechargeable Clitoral Vibrator
BUY
$69.99
$99.99
Lovehoney
We-Vibe
X Lovehoney Remote Control Clitoral And G-spot Vibrator
BUY
$119.99
Lovehoney
Womanizer
Premium Clitoral Stimulator
BUY
$157.94
$198.99
Ella Paradis
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted