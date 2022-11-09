MegaPleasure

£999.00

Hang up your stockings and get ready to pull your cracker because the elves at online adult retailer Mega Pleasure are proud to present the World’s Biggest Sex Toy Advent Calendar. The calendar itself stands over 4ft tall and it is filled with over £1,000 worth of high-quality adult toys! We don’t want to spoil any surprises, but you can expect a Lelo Sona 2 Cerise Clitoral Vibrator, Golden Glitter Acrylic Butt Plug Set, Amazing Bondage Sex Toy Kit, Sex Swing and more!