Estée Lauder

Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-recovery Complex

New Fast Repair and Youth-Generating Power. Experience the next generation of our revolutionary formula—the most comprehensive Advanced Night Repair serum ever. Patented until 2033. OUR #1 FOR EVERYONE Proven effective for all skintones. This is the high performance face serum beautiful skin can't live without. Advanced Night Repair harnesses the restorative power of night to deliver visible renewal. It works night and day to help skin maximize its overall natural rhythm of repair and protection. EVERY NIGHT While you sleep, it helps ignite skin's natural nightly repair process. Fast. A high level of Hyaluronic Acid helps lock in moisture for 72 hours. This helps create the perfect environment to optimize skin's natural repair process. Our exclusive Chronolux™ Power Signal Technology helps increase skin's natural ability for visible self-repair, with in vitro testing showing it promotes skin's natural renewal of vital new cells and boosts its natural production of collagen. EVERY DAY During the day, this serum helps protect skin from environmental assaults—a key part of skin's own daily rhythm. Helps defend skin against the visible effects of free radical damage from environmental sources like pollution, ozone, blue light, infrared and micro dust. Provides 8-hour anti-oxidant protection to provide all-day defense against environmental assaults, and help keep skin looking younger, longer.