Search
Products fromShopBeautyHair Care
Ouidad

Advanced Climate Control Featherlight Styling Cream

$26.00$13.00
At Ulta Beauty
Humidity: It's every curl's nightmare. That's because curly hair's unique structure exposes its cuticle. When humidity gets in, curls expand with unwanted volume and look frizzy, undefined, and dull.
Featured in 1 story
Ulta Is Having A Major Sale On Hair Products
by Erika Stalder