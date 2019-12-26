Ouidad

Advanced Climate Control Defrizzing Shampoo

$70.00 $56.00

Humidity: It's every curl's nightmare. That's because curly hair's unique structure exposes its cuticle. When humidity gets in, curls expand with unwanted volume and look frizzy, undefined, and dull.With Ouidad's sulfate-free Advanced Climate Control Defrizzing Shampoo, frizz-free curls start in the shower. Ouidad's advanced blend of emollients (shea butter, murumuru butter) and ceramides helps repair the cuticle and smooth its surface. Ouidad's high-performance anti-frizz nano technology with protein derived from silk seals the cuticle to form a barrier that locks in moisture and locks out humidity. A dedicated UV filter helps protect against damage from environmental aggressors.The result: defined, shiny, controlled curls in any climate.