Elizabeth Arden

Retinol Ceramide Capsules Line Erasing Night Serum

$84.00 $67.20

Buy Now Review It

At Elizabeth Arden

76% more potent than unencapsulated retinol1--a new, targeted treatment to visibly diminish lines and wrinkles while improving skin texture and tone. Each capsule is single use and sealed tight for optimal freshness and potency. Plus, they’re preservative and fragrance free. Smooth over face and neck each night before your moisturizer. Suitable for all skin types. Clinically and dermatologist tested.