IrinaPinsker

Adult Wool Bonnet Hat

$97.00 $87.30

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

Adult wool bonnet hat size is to fit head circumference 56-57 cm (22” -22 ½”) 100% premium wool the product is not prickly DHL shipping you can wash your bonnet in cold water with ❤️ if you have a question, ask me😊 Hello! We are wool items made by Irina Pinsker. We are from Russia. We were created to give people warmth. If you don’t have enough hugs right now, we’ll come to your rescue. We will give you a gentle hug and give you safety in cold weather.