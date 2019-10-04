Hyde & EEK! Boutique

Adult Basic Lace Masquerade Halloween Costume Mask Black – Hyde & Eek! Boutique™

Bring some mystique to your Halloween look with the Lace Masquerade Halloween Costume Mask from Hyde & EEK! Boutique™. Featuring a lace design for a delicate, feminine look, this lace eye mask creates an alluringly mysterious vibe, and the wide eye cutouts keep the mask from obscuring your view so you can move through parties and get-togethers with confidence. Whether you wear it with a ballroom gown, cloak or any other complementary costume, this lacy eye mask is sure to become a favorite in your collection of Halloween gear.