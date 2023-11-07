Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Intimates
Felina
Adrienne Printed Satin Kimono
$59.00
$39.95
Buy Now
Review It
At Felina
Need a few alternatives?
Cozy Earth
The Plush Lounge Sock Set
BUY
$38.50
$55.00
Cozy Earth
Free People
Vibrant Velvet Socks
BUY
$16.00
Free People
Felina
Adrienne Printed Satin Kimono
BUY
$39.95
$59.00
Felina
Brooklinen
Mulberry Silk Eyemask
BUY
$24.65
$29.00
Brooklinen
More from Felina
Felina
Velvety Super Soft Lightweight Legging 2-pack
BUY
$34.95
Amazon
Felina
Oversize Stretch Organic Cotton T-shirt
BUY
$28.00
$45.00
Nordstrom
Felina
Lurra Bralette
BUY
$9.00
$30.00
Nordstrom
Felina
Velvety Soft Square Neck Bralette
BUY
$9.00
$38.00
Nordstrom
More from Intimates
Cozy Earth
The Plush Lounge Sock Set
BUY
$38.50
$55.00
Cozy Earth
Free People
Vibrant Velvet Socks
BUY
$16.00
Free People
Felina
Adrienne Printed Satin Kimono
BUY
$39.95
$59.00
Felina
Brooklinen
Mulberry Silk Eyemask
BUY
$24.65
$29.00
Brooklinen
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted