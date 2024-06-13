Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Bracelets
Rachel Jackson
Adjustable Size T-bar Bangle
£150.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Rachel Jackson
Need a few alternatives?
Ross Simons
Sterling Silver Sea Life Anklet
BUY
$99.00
$140.00
Ross Simons
Uncommon James
Ocean Floor Beaded Anklet
BUY
$38.00
Uncommon James
Nasty Gal
Shell & Starfish Anklet
BUY
$8.00
$16.00
Nasty Gal
Free People
Verona Anklet
BUY
$30.00
Free People
More from Rachel Jackson
Rachel Jackson
Art Deco Initial Gold-plated Sterling Silver Necklace
BUY
£55.00
Selfridges
Rachel Jackson
Zodiac Art Coin Necklace
BUY
£55.00
Rachel Jackson
More from Bracelets
Ross Simons
Sterling Silver Sea Life Anklet
BUY
$99.00
$140.00
Ross Simons
Uncommon James
Ocean Floor Beaded Anklet
BUY
$38.00
Uncommon James
Nasty Gal
Shell & Starfish Anklet
BUY
$8.00
$16.00
Nasty Gal
Free People
Verona Anklet
BUY
$30.00
Free People
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted