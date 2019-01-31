Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorTech & Gadgets
Urban Outfitters

Adjustable Neck Smartphone Mount

$12.00
At Urban Outfitters
Offering 360 rotation and hands-free access, this phone mount wraps around neck to utilize your tech at the perfect angle. Flexible design features a soft neck cushion and fits smartphones up to 7.
Featured in 1 story
Awesome V-Day Gifts For Your Other Half
by Ray Lowe