Flexispot

Adjustable Height Desk

SLEEK & FUNCTIONAL DESIGN: Streamlined 40” x 24” eco-friendly whole-piece desktop easily holds your laptop, monitor, and more while taking up minimal floor space in your home or office. Please allow a slight 0 to 1-inch difference in desktop size due to manual measurement. ELECTRIC HEIGHT ADJUSTABLE LIFT SYSTEM: The motor lift mechanism offers smoother height adjustments, from 28.6" to 46.3", at a speed of 0.6"/second with low noise(under 50 dB) while running. SOLID CONSTRUCTION: An industrial-grade steel frame combined with a solid desktop allows for a 132 lbs weight capacity to support your ideal workspace setup. BUILT FOR WORK FROM HOME: The perfect standing desk to allow independent and remote workers to stay active, healthy, and productive while working from home. Precisely adjust your desk to your height and insert healthy movement into your day. PLEASE NOTE: This product is also covered by a 5-year warranty for the frame, motor and other mechanisms, and a 2-year warranty for the controller and switch, electronics. Some steps may require a drill, which is not included.