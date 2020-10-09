soges

Adjustable Anti-rolling Dumbbells

SET OF 2 DUMBBELLS: 66 pounds for two dumbbells (33 pounds each), comes in one package, with four 4.4-pound plates, eight 5.5-pound plates. Four pcs of screw collars. Two black main rods (17.3" long) and one red connecting rod (4.3" long). Good Material: Iron sand mixture for plates, PE material covered the surface; Hollow steel for main rod. Various weights and secure screw collars let you adjust the weight and try different combinations. Ideal for a total body workout, this dumbbell weight set is perfect for both upper and lower body building exercises. Octagonal-shaped, anti rolling, prevent your floor from scratching. Non-slip grips create a comfortable handle that helps prevent your palms from blistering. Easy use and storage: Compact size, easy to adjust weight by assembling or remove plates.