Adiantum Pedatum

The Adiantum pedatum aka Maidenhair fern prefer moist, organically rich soil, high humidity and mild temperatures. Well cared for plants can grow to be up to two feet tall. The genera, Adiantum comes from the Greek word adiantos meaning “unwetted”, and refers to the plants water repellent foliage. This plant spreads by creeping, branching rhizomes forming large colonies over time.