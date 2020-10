No. 6

Adele Ribbed Polo In Citron

$195.00 $97.50

Buy Now Review It

At Nonna

No.6 Adele Ribbed Polo in Citron Ribbed knit polo top. Short-sleeved. Open collar with v-neck. Fitted. Fabric: 80% Rayon, 20% Nylon Made in China Kourtney is wearing size S Questions about this item? Please e-mail us at info@shopnonna.com Please note: all sale items are FINAL sale.