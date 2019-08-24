Search
Products fromShopClothingDresses
Kamperett

Adelaide Wrap Dress

$895.00
At Farfetch
Ivory silk Adelaide wrap dress from KAMPERETT featuring a plunge style, long sleeves, button cuffs, a cinched waist, a long length and a back tie fastening. Designer Style ID: 11422 Colour: IVORY Made in United States
Featured in 1 story
15 Wedding Dresses Just Like Sophie Turner's
by Eliza Huber