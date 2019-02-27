Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Rings
BaubleBar
Adea Ring
$42.00
Buy Now
Review It
At BaubleBar
Crystal baguettes are set against a gold band to lend immediate oomph to digits. For an extra dose of glamour, style within a ring stack or with a chic bracelet set.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
BaubleBar
Alesya Ring
$42.00
$14.00
from
BaubleBar
BUY
DETAILS
BaubleBar
Adea Ring
$42.00
$12.00
from
BaubleBar
BUY
DETAILS
We The Hatters
Spiral Ring
$85.00
from
We The Hatters
BUY
DETAILS
Luv Aj
The Ball Chain Ring Set In Silver Ox
$63.00
from
Luv Aj
BUY
More from BaubleBar
DETAILS
BaubleBar
Mali Huggie Hoop Earrings
$38.00
$10.00
from
BaubleBar
BUY
DETAILS
BaubleBar
Ciao Drop Single Safety Pin Earring
£19.73
from
BaubleBar
BUY
DETAILS
BaubleBar
Ciao Drop Single Safety Pin Earring
$24.00
from
BaubleBar
BUY
DETAILS
BaubleBar
Laniyah Fringe Drop Earrings
$44.00
$14.00
from
BaubleBar
BUY
More from Rings
DETAILS
Daniel Wellington
Classic Ring
$39.00
from
Daniel Wellington
BUY
DETAILS
Missoma
Lucy Williams Gold Ridge Cross Signet Ring
£85.00
from
Missoma
BUY
DETAILS
The Modern Society
Yin Yang Ring
£130.00
from
The Modern Society
BUY
DETAILS
Anvil + Aura
Diamond Crescent Open Ring
$378.00
from
Free People
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted