Active Treatment Essence™ is a deeply hydrating formula that delivers radiance and renewal to all skin. At the heart of this essential hydration step is Vintner’s Daughter®’s proprietary Phyto Radiance Infusion TM , a 21-day process which begins with nutrient-rich, whole plants and, over the course of three weeks, gently infuses their powerful nourishment into an aqueous base. Amplifying the infusion is their Phyto Ferment TM , a two-week fermentation process that produces beneficial probiotics and increases nutrient absorption. T he complex formula for Active Treatment Essence™ deeply hydrates, brightens, illuminates, renews and revitalizes the complexion, restoring balance and evening tone and texture to noticeably improve the overall appearance of skin. W ith 70+ water-soluble nutrients and plant actives, including stabilized vitamin C, a full-suite of B vitamins, micro and mini hyaluronic acid, probiotics, micro-exfoliators, plant stem cells, microalgae and superfoods like astragalus and moringa, Active Treatment Essence™ offers multifaceted performance and supports the efficacy of subsequent products, including Active Botanical Serum™. Glamour’s “Best Essence” Beauty Award Suitable for all skin including blemish-prone, sensitive, dehydrated, dull and/or mature skin Suitable for daily AM/PM use 100% natural ingredients and formulated without added sulphates, parabens, phthalates, synthetic fragrance, PEGs, or SLSs Benefits Include: Hydrates and plumps with micro and mini hyaluronic acid, aloe vera, coconut water, apple pectin and lactic acid for skin that is more supple and resilient. Brightens and minimizes the appearance of dark spots and discoloration using stabilized vitamin C, helichrysum, niacinamide and dandelion to even out and illuminate the complexion. Exfoliates and smooths with g entle, micro-exfoliating plant acids and enzymes to slough off dead skin cells daily, promoting cellular renewal and clear pores. Balances and clarifies the complexion by restoring vital hydration to support blemish-prone skin and delivering multi-tasking, balancing adaptogens. Fortifies the complexion with free-radical fighting antioxidants, as well as probiotics, alfalfa, marine microalgae, and a full-suite of B vitamins to benefit the skin barrier. Renews and revitalizes the skin with antioxidant vitamin C and plant stem cells to support natural collagen retention in the skin.