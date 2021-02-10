United States
Banana Republic Factory
Active Raglan Sweatshirt
$54.99
At Banana Republic Factory
Meet the activewear which can do both—work from home and at-home workouts. Quick Dry Performance Technology moves moisture to the surface of the fabric, drying faster and keeping sweat away from your skin. Moisture wicking, breathable and ultraviolet protection. Crew neck. Long sleeves with thumb openings. Rounded hem. Made exclusively for Banana Republic Factory.