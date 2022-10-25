Active People

Active People Womens Half Zip Fleece

£50.00 £30.00

Buy Now Review It

At Mountain Warehouse

Product Details Description Active People's Womens Half Zip Fleece is a cosy recycled polyester top with a zip neck collar. It features a hood with an adjustable bungee cord and ribbed hem and cuffs. It is comfortable to wear - the perfect versatile top for outdoor activities or everyday wear. Warm & Cosy - fabric feels soft on the skin and keeps you warm Elasticated Cuffs & Hem - For a comfortable, stylish and snug fit Adjustable Hood - Easily adjusted for the perfect fit Anti-Pill - Prevents the fabric bobbling due to rubbing and abrasion Fabric Composition Body: Polyester (Recycled) 75%, Body: Polyester 25%, Rib: Polyester 100% Code: 044596